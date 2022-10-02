At Thalassery Town Hall, Thousands paid their respects to Kodiyeri

To honour CPM leader and former home minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, whose lifeless remains were flown on Sunday to his hometown of Kannur, thousands of people flocked to the Thalassery Town Hall.

Ministers and political figures made their way to the Town Hall to pay their tributes, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As a sign of respect, the CM and others covered Kodiyer’s body with the red flag of the party. The usual gun salute was also given by the Kerala Police in recognition of the former minister.

On Saturday in Chennai, cancer patient Balakrishnan went suddenly following multiple organ failure. He was 68.

The body was greeted at the airport by party associates including Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM Kannur District Committee Secretary MV Jayarajan, among others.

14 locations along the route where the public might pay their respects were stopped by the procession carrying the deceased.

Up to Sunday night, the body will be kept at the Town Hall for visitors to pay their respects.

On Monday at 10 a.m., it will be delivered to his home in Kodiyeri.

Additionally, an hour-long public viewing is scheduled at the CPM district committee office, Azhikodan Mandiram.

Party leaders announced that the cremation would take place on Monday at 3 p.m. on Payyambalam Beach.

On this day, a hartal will be held in Mahi, Thalassery, Dharmadam, and other Kannur mandals out of respect.