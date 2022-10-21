These food items will reduce your sex drive

The sex drive of men depends on the level of testosterone, a sex hormone present in both men and women. Testosterone levels naturally decrease as men age, but diet and exercise also play a large role in how the body produces this important hormone.

1. Soda: As per a study, men who drink a quart of cola (roughly 34 ounces, or more than two 12-ounce cans) each day have sperm counts that are 30% lower than other who did not consume soda. Carbonated beverages can also cause excessive bloating.

2. Processed meats and bacon: A study carried out in 2013, found out the correlation between processed meat intake and poor sperm quality. As per, American Society of Reproductive Medicine, men who ate large quantities of bacon and deli meats had lower sperm counts. Meanwhile, men who ate more dark fish (salmon and tuna) had better sperm counts.

3. Soy: A 2008 study from the Harvard School of Public Health found that soy intake was linked to a reduction in sperm count. The study found that men who had the highest soy intake had the lowest sperm.

4. Sugar: Sugar lowers testosterone levels. One study from 2012 found that sugar messed with the testosterone levels.

5. Refined carbs: It makes you sleepy and constipated. . Carb-heavy meals increase tryptophan, a hormone that makes people sleepy. Processed carbohydrates like white bread and white rice are stripped of bran and germ, two nutrients that contain gut-friendly fiber. Without all-important fiber, your digestion will crank to a halt.

6. Alcohol: It causes erectile difficulties. Alcohol influences the way blood moves around the penis.

7. Cannabis: It temporarily lowers testosterone, potentially lowers sperm count, could cause erectile difficulties. The active component in marijuana, can potentially lower testosterone, according to several studies. A 2015 study found that marijuana lowers sperm count by around a third, when men smoked more than once weekly.