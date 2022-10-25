Nysa Devgn and Suhana Khan were twinning in gold as they embrace during a Diwali party. See images

At Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali party on Friday, a number of star kids had a great time. At the party, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan made connections with one another and their other acquaintances.

Suhana Khan was dressed in a golden saree and a top with sequins. She adorned her look with drop earrings and put her hair back in a loose ponytail. Nysa let her hair fall freely on her shoulders and dressed in a golden lehenga with matching jewellery for the celebration.

On opposite sides of their mutual buddy Orhan are pictured Nysa and Suhana. Nysa’s shoulder is encircling Orhan, who is holding Suhana in his hand. In another image, the group can be seen posing beside fashion designer Sandeep Khosla. Nysa may also be seen posing with her group of friends, which also includes Vedant and Orhan. Rakul Preet Singh, who attended the party with her producer- boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, is also seen posing with Nysa in a photo. At the gathering, Suhana was accompanied by her brother Aryan Khan.

Nysa is now celebrating Diwali in India. In London, she is continuing her education. Suhana will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, playing the part of Veronica. Agastya Nanda, the son of Shweta Nanda and grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Janhvi Kapoor, would make their acting debuts in the movie.