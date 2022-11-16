Eating these foods can prevent infertility in women

Infertility is a problem that affects both men and women. Many reasons can lead to infertility. Infertility is often seen as a response to lifestyle deficiencies. Many factors can lead to infertility such as obesity, hormonal problems due to this, psychological stress, lack of sports or exercise.

But it is not correct to conclude that infertility is always due to lack of attention or inadequacy of individuals. There may be purely biological reasons behind it. Infertility, once it is identified, it is necessary to find out the cause and seek treatment. Conversely, it is equally immature for individuals to think that it is their own fault or incompetence, and to accuse others of doing so.

Also Read: Couples must undergo these medical tests before marriage

Here are some things that should be taken care of in the diet to get rid of infertility in women. Famous celebrity nutritionist Lavneet Batra shared this on her social media handle. As per her one can include these foods in diet if if they are planning to get pregnant.

Figs: Figs can be consumed to alleviate hormonal problems. Women with PCOS are more prone to infertility and this diet is helpful in alleviating these problems.

Pomegranate: Pomegranate is a fruit with many health benefits. Antioxidants, vitamin-C, vitamin-K, folate and zinc are all helpful in fighting male and female infertility.

Nuts: Nuts contain zinc which helps in fighting infertility. Not only nuts, but other nuts – legumes, peas, oatmeal, yogurt and dark chocolate are all good for this.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is an ingredient that can fight infertility. It is also helpful in relieving menstrual problems.

Cow’s milk: Consuming cow’s milk can also help fight infertility. The saturated fat present in milk helps in this.