Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a daring cutaway gown with strong smoky eyes.

Kriti Sanon was a complete smokeshow as she attended an awards ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday as she prepares for the release of her new film Bhediya.

The actress put her best fashion foot forward for the occasion, risked to try a bold costume, and went all out with her cosmetics. And the end product was amazing! The actress also posted stunning images of her nighttime outfit on Instagram.

In a satin blue gown with midriff-baring cutaway elements, Kriti showed off her curves. The gown’s front-slit pleated skirt and collared bralette-inspired bodice were held together by a metallic hoop. The diva accessorised the navy blue ensemble with a pair of sparkling earrings and a stack of stunning diamond bracelets and high heels.

Her makeup and haircut added even more pzazz to her ensemble, which already had enough of it. She proudly displayed luscious lips, smokey eyes, defined brows, shining highlighter, and pulled-back hair.

We must also point out that Kriti not only made outstanding fashion and stylistic choices, but also nailed the look with natural class.

Kriti Sanon’s most recent film appearance was in Bachchhan Paandey. On November 25, her upcoming film Bhediya—which also stars Varun Dhawan—will be released in theatres.