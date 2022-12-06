Iranian regime considering ‘changing dress code’ for women to ‘ease tensions’!

Iranian authorities are putting the last touches on plans to change how the regulations governing women’s clothes and dresses are enforced, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, as protestors in Iran called for a three-day strike on Monday. A number of Iranian cities have shut down, and hundreds of businesses have stayed shuttered as a result of the protests.

The WSJ article made the observation that the protestors’ demands for a large-scale march in Tehran’s capital on December 7 have not been met with satisfaction by the government’s concessions. Iran was rocked by demonstrations when Mahsa Amini was killed by the morality police. After being tortured for allegedly going against the rigorous clothing standards of the Islamic Republic, she passed away while being held by authorities. There have been calls for the toppling of Iran’s clerical regime.

The morality police in Iran have been abolished, and the government will now make it easier to enforce the regulations requiring women to wear the hijab, or head covering. The news on the dissolution of the morality police, according to protesters, is an attempt to divert attention away from the demonstrations. The Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice declared on Monday that the task to enforce the hijab legislation ‘has now concluded’.

The Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice’s representative told the Iranian news website Jamaran that further ‘new ways, more contemporary and more exact’ were being studied. On the same day, Mohammad-Jafar Montazeri, Iran’s attorney general, made the formal statement. The demonstrators said that despite all of these events, their anger with the government will not abate and that the statements were designed to raise questions among activists.

Social media posts included images and videos of deserted streets and shuttered shops in various areas of the nation’s capital and other big cities. However, life resumed as usual in many areas of Tehran. The penalty for wearing ‘a lousy hijab or no hijab’ would be stiffer, according to Hossein Jalali, a Parliament member on the culture committee, which is engaged in crafting the new processes. This suggests that there may be rules that impose a significant price for breaking the dress code.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Jalali stated, ‘We will make them understand that if they want to break the law and incite chaos, they should pay a terrible price’. Since the start of the demonstrations, the morality police has remained hidden from view. The hijab requirement is viewed by the Iranian clergy as a crucial tenet of the Islamic Republic that cannot be abandoned because it imperils the theocratic underpinnings of the regime.