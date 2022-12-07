Cardiophobia after seeing ‘viral clips of people falling’? Take steps to prevent ‘heart attacks’!

It’s difficult to ignore the rising prevalence of cardiovascular fatalities in adults when countless terrifying viral videos keep appearing on your social media feeds, allegedly depicting individuals collapsing and ostensibly dying from heart attacks. A few days ago, a CCTV footage of a man having a quiet heart attack in a temple in Madhya Pradesh went viral. Also recently, a video of a 40-year-old guy having a heart attack while dancing at a wedding celebration in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, went viral. Cardiophobia has been caused by numerous similar incidents, and the only cure is to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle that lowers your risk of heart attack and stroke.

A research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that quitting smoking and consuming less alcohol together can cut heart attack risk by 36% and 11%, respectively. Therefore, if you adopt a healthy lifestyle and say a firm ‘no’ to smoking and alcohol use, your risk of having a heart attack or stroke can be cut in half. Remember that while it may be difficult to break these behaviours, it is far more difficult to recover from a heart attack, stroke, or to live with chronic heart disease.

Promote healthy eating

A good diet may be your best defence against cardiovascular disease, according to several studies—not just one or two. You can manage your blood pressure, diabetes, diabetic complications, and cholesterol levels in your body with nutrition alone. As a result, specialists constantly advise eating diets high in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and other nutrients. However, be cautious to consume less bad cholesterol and calories overall. A plant-based diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains should be followed, if at all feasible. Additionally, low-fat dairy items, chicken, fish, legumes, nontropical vegetable oils, and nuts can be consumed. Just make sure you consume less sweets, beverages with added sugar, and red meats overall.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Obesity puts you at a significant risk of developing type 2 diabetes precursors such as insulin resistance, elevated cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Your risk of cardiovascular illnesses is specifically increased by these variables. The easiest approach to prevent all of this is to keep your weight in check and keep your waistline under 37 inches (for males) and 35 inches (for women). It can lower your risk of heart attack by 11%, according to a research.

Don't become sedentary; instead, keep moving.

You can lower your risk of heart attack and stroke by 3 to 4% by engaging in moderate daily and weekly exercise regimens. So be sure to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week to help decrease your blood pressure, cholesterol, and maintain a healthy weight.

Reduce tension

A few studies have discovered a link between a person’s stress levels and cardiovascular illnesses. Additionally, since stress can cause people to overeat, start smoking, or drink more alcohol, it’s ideal to reduce your tension before an event. You must set aside time each day to engage in stress-relieving activities like meditation and yoga, whether it is due to work-related stress or love-related stress.

Get regular full-body checkups.

There are several yearly and monthly preventative tests to increase the likelihood of treating and curing cardiovascular illnesses. The frequency of these examinations and tests depends on your age, family history, and way of living. Experts advise that you visit your doctor often and get the recommended checkups because 60 to 70 percent of these illnesses may be avoided with prompt examination and treatment.