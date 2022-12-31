Social media goes wild! AI-generated images of Indian women and men from different states

A contemporary artist by the name of Madhav Kohli has also turned to Twitter to publish photos of what men and women from various Indian states might ‘stereotypically’ look like. This is in addition to the hundreds of AI-generated photographs already doing the rounds on social media. After receiving feedback regarding several of his works, the artist also provided the definition of a ‘stereotype’.

The two Twitter threads, each with at least 30 photographs, included men and women from states such as Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, and so on. The images were produced by the AI-powered programme ‘midjourney,’ which creates images based on prompts supplied by the user.

The initial batch of pictures, which were published on Tuesday (December 27), showed ‘Indian males built using preconceptions and AI’ starting in Delhi. Since then, hundreds of people have viewed and liked the photographs on the microblogging website. The second set of AI-generated photographs of Indian ladies were later posted on Twitter by the artist on Thursday and Friday with the comment ‘Indian women, produced using clichéd descriptions and AI’.

The artist created the photos in this thread by drawing on stereotypes of women from various states. Additionally, the artist has mentioned that he would start a third Twitter thread on ‘other abnormalities’. There will be one more thread for stereotypes tomorrow, and then we’re through, Kohli went on to say,’ This will be based on anomalies, traits, and motivations rather than regionality. Much less annoying and much more intriguing’.