Know the health benefits of eating dates during winter season

Dates (khajoor) are superfoods that you must include in your winter diet because of their high nutritional value. They can even be used in a variety of delicacies for Diwali, Christmas, and New Year because they are a natural sugar substitute.

Dates are a rich source of important vitamins, minerals, fibre, calcium, potassium, phosphorous, copper, and magnesium, as well as soluble and insoluble fibres that help keep the digestive system running smoothly. ‘Dates are known to have healing powers and there are at least 30 kinds of dates found across the world. Based on glucose, sucrose, and fructose content, dates fall under three broad types: soft, semi-dry and dry,’ says Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Co-Founder of Food Darzee and Fitness and Nutritional Scientist

1. Bone health: Dates are a healthy sugar substitute that are high in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. During winter, less exposure to sunlight, which is necessary for Vitamin D production, can wreak havoc on bone health. This can be avoided by having dates in your diet, which are high in calcium and help to keep bones and teeth strong. It also contains minerals like potassium, phosphorus, copper, and magnesium, which help to prevent bone diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis, according to Dr. Bhargava.

2. Bring relief in arthritis pain: During the winter, patients with arthritis will feel an increase in the sense of discomfort in their joints. Dates, which are high in magnesium and have anti-inflammatory qualities, are excellent for relieving aches and pains, according to Coutinho.

3. Reduce heart attack risk: As the temperature decreases in the winter, the risk of a heart attack rises. Dates lower bad cholesterol, which lowers the risk of heart attack and high blood pressure. According to Dr. Bhargava, using it in morning and evening snacks boosts stamina so you don’t feel sluggish and lethargic throughout the cold winter months.

4. Healthy twist to desserts: Winter is also a season of celebrations. Diwali, Dussehra, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are all Hindu festivals. Dates, which are high in natural sugar, can be used to sweeten all festive sweets instead of refined sugar, according to Coutinho.

5. Dates can help you stay warm: During the winter, dates give the body with the required heat to keep it warm. According to Dr. Bhargava, dates can be used as a natural sweetener in a variety of cuisines and drinks.

6. Iron-rich: Dates are one of the best sources of iron, which can aid in the increase of haemoglobin levels. Iron deficiency is widespread among rural and urban women today, and it can cause a variety of health problems such as fatigue, hormone disorders, low immunity, hair loss, pale complexion, and the chance of abortion during pregnancy. Dates are high in iron, which helps to maintain haemoglobin levels and increase red blood cell synthesis. This is why pregnant women are advised to eat dates to maintain their iron levels while also supporting the growth and development of their growing foetus. According to Coutinho, dates also contain copper, a trace mineral that aids iron absorption.

7. Dates keep digestive problems away: As the body’s metabolism slows down in the winter, the fruit, which is high in both soluble and insoluble fibres, helps to prevent stomach disorders. Dates promote the secretion of digestive fluids, which aid in meal absorption. According to Dr. Bhargava, it also lowers the risk of colon cancer.

8. Nourish skin: Winter winds cause the skin to lose its natural oil, therefore including dates in your diet on a daily basis will nourish your skin and keep the moisture level in check. Dates, which have anti-oxidant qualities, aid in the maintenance of youthful skin and the repair of damage caused by free radicals, according to Dr. Bhargava.