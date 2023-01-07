Just 6 minutes difference, Twins are born in 2022 and 2023

Despite being born six minutes apart, a US couple received twin girls whose birthdays are in separate years.

When Kali Jo Scott, 37, from Denton, Texas, booked her January 11 caesarean section, she anticipated having twins in 2023. However, following a visit on December 29, she was admitted to the hospital for her blood pressure.

On December 31 at 11:55 p.m., she gave birth to Annie Jo, her first child. Effie Rose, Annie Jo’s sister, was born at 12:01 a.m. on January 1 six minutes later.

Kali, who spoke on Good Morning America said, ‘I appreciate the unique aspect that they get to continue forward with a little bit of originality right out of the gates.’

She stated: ‘We had jokingly claimed at that time that it wouldn’t be humorous once we understood we wouldn’t be leaving the hospital without having children. The same thing was said by a few of our pals, and it ultimately turned out that way.’

The mother explained how they would be commemorating each daughter’s birthday going forward. ‘I had been considering how customary one birthday would be, but now there are actually two completely separate birthdays. One will get to ring in the new year on New Year’s Eve, while the other will get to do so on New Year’s Day’ She said.