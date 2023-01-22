A BJP MLA from Gujarat and two other people have been arrested for molesting a minor

Gajendrasinh Parmar, a former BJP minister who is currently the party’s representative in the Prantij Assembly in north Gujarat, along with two other people, have been charged with molestation of a young girl under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act.

The mother of the victim, who is from Ahmedabad, claims in her complaint that the event occurred in November 2020 while she was driving to Jaisalmer with her daughter. Gajendrasinh, a citizen of Sabarkantha’s Talod district, Mahesh Bhai Patel, a citizen of Himmatnagar, and two other people, according to reports, were with her.

The mother of the girl began to throw up at Danvav village, which is close to Abu Road. She and her daughter exited the car together. The victim, on the other hand, broke down in tears and informed her mother that she would not want to be with the accused. The mother argued about the situation with Gajendrasinh and Mahesh.

Her daughter said that she had been abused by the accused when the two of them returned to Ahmedabad city after the incident. The woman claimed that after filing a complaint with the Ahmedabad Police, the accused began threatening her. In March of last year, she allegedly made another suicide attempt.

She said that past attempts to file a complaint against the accused were unsuccessful due to police indifference. She then went to the Rajasthani Sirohi court. On Friday afternoon, the complaint was filed in accordance with the court ruling. Abu Road Police in Rajasthan have filed a Posco Act charge. In her complaint, the victim’s mother claimed that she was related to Gajendrasinh.