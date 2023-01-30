Pooja Hegde shares lovely pics from brother Rishabh’s wedding bash, hearty note for new family member | See post

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh Hegde got married ‘to the love of his life’ over the weekend, and the actress is over her heels with all the bash.She says, it was a ‘rollercoaster of a week’, and has shared breathtaking pictures from the wedding ceremony on Instagram.

The actress wrote about crying ‘happy tears’ and laughing ‘like a child’ in the last few days. ‘My brother got married to the love of his life. What a rollercoaster of a week it was. I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child’, wrote Pooja in her caption and added, ‘Anna (brother), as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you love uncontrollably, give with all your heart and find peace and understanding in each other’s presence’. Pooja Hegde has also shared a heartwarming note for the newest member of her family. She said, ‘Shivani Shetty, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family’.

In the wedding album, Pooja can be seen beaming with joy with her family by her side. Pooja’s brother, who is an orthopaedic surgeon, opted for a white sherwani for the special day. The actress wore an orange kanjivaram saree with an embroidered blouse and heavy jewellery. She also shared snippets from the festivities through Insta stories.