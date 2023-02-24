Everything you need to know about Fad Diets

Fad diets are those that encourage rapid weight loss through the use of excessive dietary regimens. Examples of fad diets include the Atkins Diet, which encourages high-fat, low-carbohydrate meals, the South Beach Diet, which restricts carbohydrates and encourages high-protein foods, the Juice Cleanse, which involves consuming only fruit and vegetable juices for several days, the Soup Diet, which calls for only consuming vegetable soups, the HCG Diet, which entails taking the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) while

If adhered to faithfully, the one and only benefit of a fad diet is that it aids in weight loss. These diets often limit specific foods or dietary groups, which results in a severe calorie restriction and quick weight loss. These diets do lead to weight loss and the quick weight loss that you see in the initial days of following such a diet is usually due to water loss that happens after bringing significant changes in eating habits that give a type of shock to the body.

Mostly, these diets come without any scientific evidence and this misinformation or incomplete research, and may even be harmful to health in the long term. Following Fad Diets, in the long run, can make you fall prey to extreme nutrient deficiencies and even health problems like kidney damage, heart problems, diabetes and even gallstones.Since the quick weight loss done with Fad Diets is mostly water weight rather than actual fat loss, the weight you lose is often quickly regained when normal eating patterns are resumed, thus making you come back to square one.