Sushmita Sen says she had a heart attack recently

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe and actress, disclosed through social media posts that she had a heart arrest a few days ago. The actress claimed in her post that she had an angioplasty and that a stent was in place.

‘A couple of days ago, I had a heart attack…My cardiologist reconfirmed that ‘I do have a huge heart’ following an angioplasty, a stent was put in place, and most significantly,’ she said on Instagram.

She expressed her gratitude to those who helped her by saying, ‘Many people to thank for their quick assistance & constructive action… ‘This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!’ she wrote on her Instagram handle.

Sushmita Sen, who won the Miss Universe title in 1994, later pursued acting and acted in supporting roles for various movies, including ‘Biwi No. 1,’ ‘Sirf Tum,’ and ‘Filhaal,’ among others. Her commercial hits include ‘Ankhen,’ ‘Main Hoon Na,’ ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya,’ and others.

She has spent the past few years actively promoting the welfare and empowerment of women outside of the movie industry.