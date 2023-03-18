Include these anti-ageing nutrients in your diet

A diet high in antioxidants can increase lifespan, decreasing the ageing process.Consuming foods such as eggs, vegetables, nuts, fruits, whole grains, whole wheat, and brown rice, as well as some spices, can benefit the mind and body.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her most recent Instagram post, discusses how meals rich in antioxidants, healthy fats and vital vitamins and minerals may revitalise skin. She advises including the items listed below to help fuel your body and slow the ageing process.

Curcumin: Due to its antioxidant actions, this component of turmeric is well recognised to possess potent cellular protective qualities. Senescent cells build up with age, which is thought to hasten ageing and disease development.

Green tea: Green tea contains a well-known polyphenol component called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which is concentrated. This substance encourages lifespan and guards against age-related illnesses.

Resveratrol: Resveratrol, a polyphenol antioxidant, lengthens life by stimulating certain enzymes known as sirtuins. Peanuts, pistachios, grapes, red wine, blueberries, cranberries, cocoa, and dark chocolate all contain resveratrol.

Lycopene: It is a vital component of human blood and tissue and, when consumed, can help shield the skin from sun damage. Lycopene is most abundant in processed tomatoes, although it is also present in watermelon, pink grapefruit, and fresh tomatoes.