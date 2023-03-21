Study finds link between less sleep and heart disease

A new study has warned that sleeping for less than 5 hours a day can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 74%. The study, which was conducted by researchers in Japan, analyzed data from over 16,000 adults aged between 20 and 74.

The study found that those who slept for less than 5 hours a day had a significantly higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease than those who slept for 7-8 hours a day. The risk was particularly high for those who had a history of cardiovascular disease or who were overweight.

The study also found that the risk of cardiovascular disease increased as the amount of sleep decreased, with those who slept for less than 4 hours a day having a 92% higher risk than those who slept for 7-8 hours a day.

The findings of the study highlight the importance of getting enough sleep for maintaining cardiovascular health. Lack of sleep has been linked to a range of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, all of which are risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

The study’s authors recommend that individuals should aim to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep a night in order to maintain good cardiovascular health. They also suggest that healthcare professionals should consider the importance of sleep when assessing cardiovascular risk in their patients.

In conclusion, a new study has found that sleeping for less than 5 hours a day can significantly increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The study’s findings highlight the importance of getting enough sleep for maintaining good cardiovascular health, and suggest that individuals should aim to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep a night. Healthcare professionals should also consider the importance of sleep when assessing cardiovascular risk in their patients.