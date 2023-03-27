‘366’: Anshula Kapoor social media officialises her relationship with Rohan Thakkar! See post

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. On Monday, Anshula made her relationship with Rohan Instagram official with a romantic picture.

In the picture, clicked at sunset, the duo smiled and looked at each other inside an infinity pool. ‘366’, she captioned the post with a white heart emoji. The duo seemingly celebrated their one-year anniversary in Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

As soon as Anshula dropped the intimate picture, her family members, close friends and members from the film industry showered love on the couple. Anshula’s step sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor commented a string of red heart emojis. Producer Rhea Kapoor, who is Anshula’s cousin, commented, ‘cuties’. ‘Cuties’, Maheep Kapoor wrote.

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. Rumours of Anshula dating Rohan first emerged when she posted a loved-up boomerang with him on social media. Anshula is a social media influencer. She has also been honest about her struggles with body image on social media.