United Airlines announces new flight service to UAE

Dubai: United Airlines will operate a nonstop daily service connecting New York and Dubai International (DXB). United Airlines is the only US airline to offer non-stop flights between Dubai and the United States.

The air carrier will deploy its Boeing 777-200ER aircraft for the service. The aircraft will have 24 premium plus seats, 46 economy plus seats and 156 spaces in economy. United Airlines’ non-stop flight from Dubai to New York will operate from Emirates’ Terminal 3 at Dubai International at 1.55am.

United first began flying to the UAE 15 years ago. In 2016, the airline ceased operating to Dubai citing overcapacity from Emirates.

Earlier in 2022, the American air carrier had signed a commercial agreement with Emirates. Passengers from the US flying to Dubai can travel onwards with Emirates or flydubai to more than 100 different cities. Passengers flying from Dubai to New York can travel onward with United to over 80 destinations across the Americas.