Puducherry will get a new AYUSH hospital; ASHA employees will get paid more

According to Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, a 50-bed integrated AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) hospital will be built on a 30,000 square foot plot of land in Karaikal for Rs 15 crore between 2023 and 2024. The animal husbandry department’s government-owned land has been set aside for this, and a budget of Rs 2 crore has been set aside for the initial work, the official said. He declared that a modern hospital would be built in a remote area. In response to a question, he added that Bahour PHC would have access to an ECG facility. The CM announced suo motto that the government would increase the pay of ASHA employees from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. The Rajiv Gandhi breakfast programme for students’ employees will receive a pay raise to Rs 18,000 per month.

Rangasamy responded when members pressed for payment of workers at cooperatives and private sector companies that are losing money: The government has been acceding to their demands, but the staff should discharge their duties in the greater interest of making the undertakings profitable. Only a limited number of subsidies can be provided by the government. Government secretaries R Kesavan and A Nedunchezhian are mandated by a ruling from Speaker R Selvam to pursue the proposal with the Ministry of Home Affairs to create 83 posts in Puducherry Civil Supplies (PCS) and obtain approval within a month.