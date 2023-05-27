Anushka Sharma makes her fashionable debut at the Cannes Film Festival in an off-shoulder ivory gown

After much anticipation, Anushka Sharma finally made her stylish debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Her appearance at the esteemed event had been eagerly awaited, particularly by Indian fans. On Friday, the Bollywood actress attended the premiere of Palme d’Or winner Ken Loach’s film, The Old Oak.

For her first red carpet appearance, Anushka looked elegant in a custom-made ivory-peach gown by Richard Quinn. The stunning outfit accentuated her figure and featured intricate flower detailing at the top, as well as a shimmery bottom with floral embellishments. She complemented her look with a sleek bun hairstyle and natural nude makeup. Anushka accessorized with minimal jewelry by Chopard.

Walking the red carpet, Anushka was accompanied by Hollywood actresses Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, and Renata Notni.

Anushka’s presence at the film festival was to honor women in cinema, and she was joined by British actress Kate Winslet for the event.

The confirmation of Anushka’s participation came from the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, who shared the news on Twitter. He mentioned meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and discussed Anushka’s trip to the Cannes Film Festival, while also wishing Virat and the Indian cricket team good luck for upcoming tournaments.

Anushka shared pictures of her look on Instagram, accompanied by a simple caption featuring a white heart emoji. Her sophisticated and regal appearance received praise from her friends, including her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and fans.

For her second look, Anushka decided to add some sparkle as she ventured into the nightlife of Cannes. She wore a head-turning Prada ensemble, which consisted of a strapless pink dress with cascading tails and sequined black pants. She completed her look with platform heels.

Anushka’s recent projects include a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala and her ongoing work on the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami.