Pregnant Dalit woman in UP raped, fatally poisoned ‘for rejecting conversion’; 2 arrests made

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district, a 23-year-old pregnant Dalit woman was allegedly raped and poisoned to death in Shahjahanpur. The motive behind this heinous crime was reportedly the woman’s refusal to convert to the faith of the accused. The victim, who worked at a local hospital, was three months pregnant at the time.

According to the police, the victim was in a relationship with the accused, identified as Mohd Naved, who had initially posed as a Hindu. On Saturday night, Naved, along with his friend Farhad Khan, admitted the woman to the district hospital in Shahjahanpur, claiming she was his wife named Zoya Siddiqui. However, the hospital staff became suspicious of their behavior when they attempted to flee upon learning of the woman’s death.

Realizing something was amiss, the hospital staff apprehended both men. It was discovered that they had provided incorrect information in the hospital records. Subsequently, the police were informed about the incident. The authorities have taken swift action, and both individuals have been arrested in connection with this horrific crime.