Female Fertility: Myths on egg freezing busted

A woman’s fertility peaks during her 20s and starts to decline once she reaches 30. As per experts, a woman’s chances of conceiving start to see a decline when she reaches 30. So several women now a day choose egg freezing. Several celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Upasana Kamineni, Mona Singh and Ekta Kapoor, among others, have choosed egg freezing.

Here are some of the myths about egg freezing:

1. Egg freezing will finish the egg reserve: Egg freezing helps preserve a woman’s egg reserve by allowing her to freeze and store healthy eggs for future use. As per studies, the stimulation medications used during the process can preserve a portion of her existing egg reserve by preventing eggs that would naturally be lost in a menstrual cycle from being discarded.

2. Egg freezing is a treatment for women in their mid-30s or later: Women are born with a finite number of eggs, and as time passes, both the quality and quantity of eggs are compromised. Hence, it is always better to freeze sooner rather than later.

Also Read: Know how to enjoy sex during pregnancy

3. Egg freezing is a surgery that may leave scars or marks on your body: Egg freezing is a very simple ultrasound-guided procedure that takes merely 5 minutes. It doesn’t involve a surgical knife and leaves no marks.

4. Egg freezing is too expensive: The cost of egg freezing is less than undergoing other procedures.

5. Egg freezing guarantees pregnancy success: While egg freezing can increase the chances of having a biological child, it does not guarantee pregnancy success if other factors are not supportive.