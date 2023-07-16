Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 21,944 crore in Indian markets in July

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities this week. They also invested Rs 21,944 crore in July so far. The inflow was seen across all sectors. The biggest sectoral inflows were from the Capital Goods ( Rs 3,32,484 crores), Capital Goods ( Rs 1,81,554 crores), and Chemicals ( 1,059 crores). Despite the recent sell-off, FPI flows remain positive for the year, with net inflows of Rs 101,416 crores ($12,183 million).

FPIs invested Rs 43,838 crore and Rs 47,148 crore in May and June respectively.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.