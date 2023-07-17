Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat dedicated her medal to “all those” fighting crime against women

Sangeeta Phogat, one of six major faces in the protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, dedicated her bronze medal from the Ranking Series tournament in Hungary to “all those” combating crime against women. Sangeeta and her husband, Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, sat at the national capital’s Jantar Mantar on a month-long protest against Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by many female wrestlers.

The third of the famed Phogat sisters, she has had little time to prepare for the event, and a podium result will undoubtedly bolster her confidence. “Congratulations from all of you are reaching me; I am very emotional right now.” Thank you so much to everyone. “This medal does not belong to me alone; it belongs to all of you,” Sangeeta wrote on Twitter.”I dedicate this medal to all of the fighting women around the world who are fighting against crimes against women.” At the Hungary Ranking Series tournament in Budapest on Saturday, she won a bronze medal in the non-Olympic 59kg category, which comprised six grapplers. In the bronze medal match-up, Sangeeta defeated young Hungarian Viktoria Borsos, the U-20 World Championship silver medalist, 6-2.