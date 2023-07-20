Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins$1 million

Dubai: An Indian national has won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion held in Concourse A of Dubai International Airport. Vinay Shreekar Chodankar, an Indian national based in Mumbai, won a $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 429 with ticket number 3588, which he purchased on June 30 on his way to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia from Dubai.

He is the 212th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation was made to a previous $1 million winner in Series 428. Mani Balaraj, winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 428 with ticket number 0405, received his ceremonial cheque from Dubai Duty Free officials.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles. Aiham Alkeilan, a 47-year-old Syrian national based in Dubai won a BMW X5 M Competition (Mineral White Metallic) car, with ticket number1384 in Finest Surprise Series 1844, which he purchased on June 25.

Arun Sinha, a 65-year-old Indian national based in New Delhi, India won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Graphite Grey) car, with ticket number 1430 in Finest Surprise Series 1845.

Abdulla Ahmed, a 57-year-old Emirati national based in Sharjah won a BMW S 1000 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 1115 in Finest Surprise Series 544, which he purchased online on 6th July.