Healthy and Nutritious Barley Idli Recipe

Barley Idli is a healthy and nutritious variation of the traditional South Indian idli made with barley. Here’s a simple recipe to make Barley Idli:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup barley

– 1 cup urad dal (black gram dal)

– Salt to taste

– Water for soaking and grinding

Instructions:

1. Wash the barley and urad dal separately under running water. Then, soak them in enough water for about 4-6 hours or overnight. The soaking time will help in easy grinding and fermentation.

2. After the soaking time is over, drain the water from both the barley and urad dal.

3. Grind the urad dal in a wet grinder or mixer grinder to make a smooth and fluffy batter. You may need to add water gradually while grinding to get the right consistency. The batter should be thick but not too dense.

4. Next, grind the soaked barley into a fine batter. The barley batter might not be as smooth as the urad dal batter, but it should be ground well.

5. Now, mix both the urad dal and barley batters together in a large mixing bowl. Add salt to taste and mix well.

6. Cover the bowl with a lid or a cloth and let the batter ferment for around 8-10 hours or overnight. Fermentation is essential to make soft and fluffy idlis.

7. After the fermentation process, the batter should have risen and become slightly airy.

8. Grease the idli plates or molds with a little oil.

9. Pour the fermented barley idli batter into the greased idli plates, filling each mold to about 3/4th of its capacity.

10. Steam the idlis in an idli steamer or a regular steamer for about 10-15 minutes on medium heat or until a toothpick inserted into the idlis comes out clean.

11. Once the idlis are cooked, remove them from the steamer and let them cool down slightly.

12. Use a spoon or a butter knife to gently remove the idlis from the molds.

Your healthy and delicious Barley Idlis are now ready to serve! Serve them with coconut chutney, sambar, or any other chutney of your choice. Enjoy!