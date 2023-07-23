Easy tips for treating endometriosis

Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant. Endometriosis can start at a person’s first menstrual period and last until menopause.

Dr Vaishali Sharma MD (AIIMS) DSAGE (Germany) Senior Gynecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon & Infertility Specialist has suggested some easy ways to control endometriosis.

Here are they:

1. Painkillers: Painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can help reduce the pain brought on by endometriosis. These drugs function by lowering inflammation and preventing the synthesis of prostaglandins, which are in charge of bringing on menstrual pain.

2. Acupuncture: Acupuncture is a complementary therapy that can help with endometriosis symptoms.

3. Heat Therapy: Heat therapy has the potential to be a helpful treatment for easing endometriosis-related pain, including menstrual cramps.

4. Supplements: Taking specific supplements can help some women with endometriosis symptoms. The ability of magnesium, vitamin B6, and omega-3 fatty acids to lessen inflammation and ease pain has been demonstrated.

5. Massage: By easing stress and boosting circulation, massage can aid with endometriosis symptoms. For women with endometriosis, a light abdominal massage or a full-body massage may prove to be really helpful for you.

6. Diet Changes – Diet changes can also help alleviate the symptoms of endometriosis. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help reduce inflammation in the body. Additionally, avoiding foods that are high in trans fats, processed foods, and sugar can help reduce inflammation and improve overall health.

7. Exercise – Regular exercise can help reduce the symptoms of endometriosis by improving blood flow and reducing inflammation in the body. Low-impact exercises such as walking, yoga, or swimming can help alleviate pain and discomfort.

8. Stress Reduction – Engaging in stress-reducing activities such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises can help reduce stress and alleviate endometriosis symptoms.

9. Rest – Rest is important for women with endometriosis. Getting enough sleep and taking time to relax can help reduce stress and improve overall health.