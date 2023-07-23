On Saturday (July 22), the Ukrainian defense ministry reported that a Russian journalist was killed, and three others were injured in Ukraine, allegedly due to a Ukrainian attack using cluster munitions. This incident has sparked outrage in Moscow, leading the Russian foreign ministry to blame the West and Kyiv for what they describe as a “heinous, premeditated crime” and has vowed to respond.

The Russian military identified the deceased journalist as Rostislav Zhuravlev, a war reporter for the state news agency RIA, who was killed in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. Three of his colleagues were also injured during the attack and were later evacuated from the battlefield. The incident occurred near the frontline village of Pytikhatki and resulted from a strike by the Ukrainian army using cluster munitions, as per the Russian news agency.

The Russian defense ministry stated that the journalists were gathering material for a report on the alleged bombing of settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region by Kyiv regime militants using cluster munitions, which are banned in many countries worldwide. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attack as “criminal terror” by Ukraine and insinuated that it appeared to be a deliberate act, though no evidence was provided to support these claims.

Deputy Speaker of the Russian upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachyov, denounced the use of cluster munitions as inhumane and placed blame on both the United States and Ukraine. This incident occurs amidst reports from human rights groups and the United Nations, accusing Russia of using cluster munitions since the start of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

In a separate incident on the same day, a cameraman from the German state-owned international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) was injured by shrapnel during an apparent cluster bomb attack by Russia on the Ukrainian army training ground in Donbas. The DW team came under Russian artillery fire while filming, and the injured cameraman, Shylko, is reportedly in stable condition in a Ukrainian hospital. Another DW correspondent and a security escort were unharmed in the attack.

The DW team recounted the incident, stating that they were filming the Ukrainian army during target practice when they suddenly heard explosions, resulting in injuries. The Ukrainian army later confirmed that the attack involved cluster munitions. This incident further adds to the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region, with both sides exchanging accusations and blame.