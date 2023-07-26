Tragedy Strikes Alathur as 29-Year-Old Woman and Two Children Found Dead in Well

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 29-year-old woman identified as Aiswarya, along with her two young children, Anugraha (aged two) and Aromal (eight months old), were discovered lifeless in a well in Alathur, Palakkad district on Tuesday.

Authorities suspect that Aiswarya, who hailed from Erimayur panchayat, may have intentionally jumped into the well with her children. Reports indicate that she had been battling depression and was undergoing treatment for some time.

“Aiswarya married Kumaramputhur native Renjith three years ago. Aiswarya and the kids were dropped at her ancestral home by her father-in-law. The neighbours informed Renjith that they were missing after she did not answer his phone calls,” revealed Alathur Inspector Unnikrishnan TN.

Her lifeless body was discovered around 4 pm near a paddy field, while the bodies of her innocent children were recovered by the diligent efforts of the Fire & Rescue personnel. Subsequently, the bodies were moved to the mortuary of Alathur Taluk Hospital, where further investigations will take place to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking tragedy.