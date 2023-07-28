BJP MP urges ban on live-in relationships to curb violence against women

BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh has called for a ban on live-in relationships during a session in the Rajya Sabha. Representing Uttar Pradesh, he urged the government to pass a law against live-in relationships, citing them as a factor contributing to violence against women in India.

The MP referred to a tragic incident where a woman named Saraswasti Vaidya was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, and her body was subjected to horrifying treatment. He highlighted data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicating that a significant portion of women’s murders worldwide were committed by their intimate partners.

The MP emphasized that in Indian culture, marriage and family ties are highly regarded and live-in relationships are not recognized or supported by religious scriptures and traditional customs.

While acknowledging that the Supreme Court has recognized live-in relationships as not illegal but considered unethical, the MP argued that it should be made illegal due to its perceived negative impact on society.

The concept of live-in relationships, where unmarried adult couples cohabit without formal marriage, has gained popularity among the youth not only in India but also in developed countries like Europe, South East Asia, and the US.