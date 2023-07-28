DH Latest NewsDH NEWSIngredientsLatest NewsNEWSRecipe

Delicious and Nutritious Cherry Almond Oatmeal Smoothie Recipe

Simple recipe for a delicious Cherry Almond Oatmeal Smoothie:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup frozen cherries
– 1 ripe banana
– 1/4 cup rolled oats
– 1 tablespoon almond butter
– 1 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)
– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
– 1 teaspoon honey (optional, for added sweetness)
– Ice cubes (optional, for a colder and thicker smoothie)

Instructions:

1. In a blender, add the frozen cherries, ripe banana, rolled oats, almond butter, almond milk, and vanilla extract.

2. If you prefer a sweeter smoothie, you can add a teaspoon of honey or adjust the amount according to your taste.

3. If you want a thicker and colder smoothie, you can add a few ice cubes to the blender as well.

4. Blend all the ingredients together until smooth and creamy. If the mixture seems too thick, you can add a bit more almond milk to reach your desired consistency.

5. Pour the Cherry Almond Oatmeal Smoothie into a glass and enjoy it immediately.

 

