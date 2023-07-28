Htg Flavorful and Nutritious Banana Flower Thoran: A Traditional Kerala Recipe

Certainly! Here’s the recipe for Banana Flower Thoran:

Ingredients:

– 1 medium-sized banana flower

– 1 cup grated coconut

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil (or any cooking oil)

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 2-3 dried red chilies (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1 sprig of curry leaves

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

– 2-3 garlic cloves (optional), finely chopped

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

Step 1: Preparing the banana flower

1. Remove the tough outer purple layers of the banana flower until you reach the tender, light-colored inner portion.

2. Finely chop the inner portion of the banana flower and immediately transfer it to a bowl of water with a little bit of turmeric added. This prevents discoloration and removes bitterness. Keep it soaked for about 10 minutes.

3. After soaking, drain the water and set the chopped banana flower aside.

Step 2: Grind the coconut

1. In a blender or food processor, grind the grated coconut, cumin seeds, and dried red chilies to a coarse consistency. Do not add water while grinding. Keep the coconut mixture aside.

Step 3: Cooking the thoran

1. Heat coconut oil in a large pan or kadai over medium heat.

2. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

3. Add chopped onions, garlic (if using), and curry leaves. Saute until the onions become translucent.

Step 4: Add the chopped banana flower to the pan

1. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes until it softens.

Step 5: Add turmeric powder and salt

1. Mix well to coat the banana flower with the spices.

Step 6: Add the ground coconut mixture to the pan

1. Combine everything thoroughly and cook for another 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

Step 7: Check for seasoning

1. Once the thoran is well cooked, check for seasoning and adjust salt if needed.

Step 8: Serve hot

1. Remove from heat and serve hot as a side dish with rice or as an accompaniment to your main meal.

Enjoy your flavorful and nutritious Banana Flower Thoran!