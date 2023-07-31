Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Price of gold declined in the markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,671 per 10 gram, down Rs 114 or 0.19%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 73,916, down Rs 143 or 0.19%. Gold and silver futures ended with gains in the previous session. While gold was up 0.62%, silver futures gained 0.40%.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,956 per troy ounce, down $4.40 or 0.22%. In the global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,956.02 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,955.40 per ounce. Gold prices are set to end the month about 2% higher, the most since March.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange- fell 0.3%. Price of spot silver remained firm at $24.33 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.3% to $932.16, and palladium held at $1,245.73.