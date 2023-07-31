Veteran Congress leader, Former Kerala speaker Vakkom Purushothaman passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Governor Vakkom Purushotaman passed away at his Kumarapuram, Thiruvananthapuram residence. The veteran Congress leader was 95. His death was confirmed at KIMS hospital .

He was born in Vakkom, Attingal on April 12 1928,Purushothaman started his political career as an activist of the Students’ Congress in 1946. He was a member of the All India Congress Committee for over 35 years. He represented the Attingal constituency five times. He served as the Governor of Tripura (2014), Mizoram (2011-14), Andaman and Nicobar (1993-96), a Member of the Legislative Assembly, and the Speaker of Kerala. He was a minister in the cabinet of C Achutha Menon, EK Nayanar and Oommen Chandy.

The senior leader was the speaker of Kerala legislative assembly during 1982-1984 and 2001-2004. He was the member of Lok Sabha during 1984-1991. In Kerala’s political history, Purushothaman is one of the three individuals who became a minister while serving as Speaker of the Kerala Assembly.

Purushothaman was serving as the Speaker when Antony was the chief minister in 2004. When Antony resigned and Oommen Chandy took over, he was bumped into the cabinet. Purushothaman assumed office as the Minister for Finance. He also has the record for having held the position of Speaker for the longest period during his two terms in office. Interestingly, Purushothaman is one of the only two people to serve the Speaker post twice. He has held the position of Thiruvananthapuram DCC Secretary, KPCC General Secretary, and Vice President.