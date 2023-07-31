Video of Muslim cleric performing obscene act with minor girl goes viral, police starts investigation

Patna: A video of a Muslim cleric doing obscene acts with a minor girl has gone viral on Social media. In the video, a cleric is molesting a minor girl wearing a school uniform. As per reports, the shocking incident took place in Andar Thana area in Siwan, Bihar.

In the video, the Muslim cleric can be seen doing in obscene acts and forcing himself on a school girl. He also forces the minor girl to sit on his lap. The video was recorded by a person who has been watching this from a window.

Bihar: An #Islamic cleric was caught on camera doing obscene acts with his minor girl student in Andar police station area of ​​Siwan district. pic.twitter.com/STljRxrvgf — Nishant Azad/निशांत आज़ाद🇮🇳 (@azad_nishant) July 29, 2023

According to reports in local media, the Maulvi caught on camera doing obscene acts with a girl student has been identified as Salauddin Ansari. He is a resident of Andar Bazar. He has recently arrived at the tomb of a Pir Baba in the Andar Thana area.

According to local media, he does the work of exorcism claiming to remove evil spirits. He exploits women and minor girls by saying that he can remove evil spirits.

Police has launched an investigation in the matter as the video has gone viral. ‘The viral video is being investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report,’ said Andar station in-charge Kumar Vaibhav to media.

Earlier in May, a Muslim cleric named Jamshad Alam was arrested for molesting a minor girl in Madarsa. He is now absconding as police filed FIR against him.