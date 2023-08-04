India favourites to lift ODI World Cup at home: Glenn McGrath

Former Australian fast bowler and MFR Pace Foundation director, Glenn McGrath, believes that India is the favorite team heading into the 2023 One-Day International (ODI) World Cup. Despite favoring Australia, he sees no reason why India can’t win the title. Speaking during his visit to oversee the fast bowlers’ camp, McGrath praised India’s chances and their strong team, highlighting the importance of players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s recurring back injury, McGrath attributes it to his peculiar bowling style and the physical exertion at the point of release. He emphasizes the need for managing Bumrah’s workload carefully to prevent further injuries.

When asked about Sanju Samson, McGrath acknowledges his aggressive batting style and hopes he gets more chances to showcase his skills in the Indian team’s competitive batting lineup.

Regarding Indian pacers’ pace, McGrath points out that the conditions in India are not favorable for fast bowlers. He believes that bowlers who excel on Indian pitches can succeed in any condition.

Lastly, when asked about the most challenging batters he faced, McGrath mentions the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara, and VVS Laxman as some of the best he encountered during his career.