Ethnic violence in Manipur leaves displaced children in distress, NIMHANS to assess Mental health

Amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, displaced individuals, particularly children, are facing a daunting future, with many slipping into depression, according to officials. Since early May, they have sought refuge in relief camps, but despite counseling efforts, their trauma persists.

Yurembam Indramani, District Child Protection Officer in Imphal West, has observed signs of depression among the displaced, especially in children who refrain from leaving their rooms. The violence, which occurs almost daily, has instilled anxiety among the camp residents, who worry about their prolonged stay and the possibility of returning to their villages.

Recognizing the urgency of the mental health situation, a team from NIMHANS Bengaluru will visit the relief camps to assess the children’s mental health. They will also conduct a counseling workshop for professionals from August 7-10.

Currently, there are approximately 11,000 displaced children residing in 337 relief camps across Manipur. Among these camps, 167 are located in Meitei-majority districts, namely Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur. The remaining 170 camps are in Kuki-majority districts such as Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal.

The violence erupted on May 3 following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts, protesting the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes have resulted in the loss of more than 160 lives and injuries to several hundreds. The Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population, predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley, while the Nagas and Kukis, constituting a little over 40%, reside in the hill districts.

The situation remains concerning, and addressing the mental health of displaced children is crucial in helping them cope with the trauma of the ongoing violence and uncertainty. Efforts to bring peace and stability to the region are paramount to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities.