Will not accept those who commit crimes against women: CM Gehlot in reference to the Bhilwara case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed deep concern and seriousness over the incidents in Bhilwara and Jodhpur, where crimes against women have taken place. He directed the state police to take strict action against those involved in such heinous acts. Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to tarnish Rajasthan’s image while ignoring similar incidents in states governed by the party.

The backlash came in response to the BJP’s criticism of the Gehlot government following the murder and alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in Bhilwara. The horrific incident also involved burning her body in a coal furnace, causing outrage among the locals and prompting protests by the BJP’s youth wing, BJYM.

Taking a firm stand, Gehlot tweeted that seven accused individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the Bhilwara incident. He assured that the accused would face severe punishment as soon as possible, with a fast track court proceeding to ensure swift justice. The state government is determined to tackle such crimes and aims to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.

The Chief Minister emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards individuals with criminal mindsets who mistreat women in the state. The government’s commitment to protecting women’s safety and security remains unwavering, and efforts are being made to implement stringent measures to deter potential offenders.

In light of these disturbing incidents, the Rajasthan government is actively working towards creating a safer environment for women and ensuring that they can live their lives without fear. The focus is on improving law enforcement and legal processes to deal effectively with crimes against women.

As the situation unfolds, it remains essential for all stakeholders, including the government, law enforcement agencies, and civil society, to collaborate closely and work together to address the issue of violence against women effectively. The hope is that collective efforts will lead to a safer and more secure Rajasthan for all its residents, particularly women.