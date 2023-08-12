Mappilapattu vocalist Vilayil Fazeela, 63, breathes her last.

Renowned for her enchanting Mappilapattu melodies, Vilayil Fazeela, formerly Vilayil Valsala, left a void as news of her passing emerged from her Velliparamba residence in Kozhikode on Saturday. At 63, Fazeela’s musical legacy remains imprinted in the hearts of many.

With an impressive repertoire boasting over 1,000 songs, including a couple for Malayalam cinema, Fazeela’s contribution to the world of music was undeniably remarkable. Her journey, which began in 1970, was nurtured under the tutelage of V M Kutti, affectionately known as the Sultan of Mappilapattu. Together, Fazeela and her mentor played a pivotal role in propelling this musical genre to greater heights across the state. Fazeela’s harmonious voice may have stilled, but her melodies will continue to resonate through time.