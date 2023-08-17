Gunpoint robbery targets senior doctor couple in Uttar Pradesh

An elderly doctor couple was robbed by armed men at their residence near Labella Chowk in the Sadar Kotwali police station area of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. About six individuals, disguising themselves as patients, infiltrated the home of Dr. Surendra Nath Govil and Dr. Mridula Govil. Initially seated in the verandah, the doctor was forcibly moved to the drawing room. Simultaneously, his wife, who was in the kitchen, was also taken hostage, creating a distressing situation.

The offenders proceeded to bind the couple’s hands and legs using tape before ransacking a cupboard for cash and jewelry. Subsequently, they escaped through a rear passage that opens in front of a Jain temple. Promptly informed of the incident, high-ranking officials, including the senior superintendent of police, quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

The robbery unfolded in Jogipura locality, close to Labella Chowk, where the couple resides alone and operates their hospital. Their two sons, however, live in Noida and Gurgaon, respectively. The unsettling incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of residents in the area.