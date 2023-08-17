Men sexually assault young Dalit girl in Jaunpur, all accused taken into custody

Six males were detained by Jaunpur police in Uttar Pradesh on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Dalit girl on August 14 and recording the incident on camera. The girl was harassed by a group of males in the Machhlishahr region, as shown in a viral video that went viral on social media, leading to the arrest.

A formal complaint was made by the victim’s mother, and cases were lodged under sections 147, 354 (molestation), 504 (criminal intimidation), 506, section 3(2)(VA) of the SC/ST Act, and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

According to Police Superintendent Ajay Pal Sharma, all six offenders have been detained and taken into custody. Ashish, Vicky, Gore, Pramod, Pappu, and Sheshmani have all been named as accusers in the case.