Police Confirm Murder: Idukki Man Fatally Shot from Nearby Cardamom Field

Police have officially confirmed the tragic demise of Sunny Thomas Palakkal, a resident of Idukki. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, involved the fatal shooting of Sunny within the confines of his own bedroom. The harrowing nature of this incident was validated by the discovery of bullets within Sunny’s residential premises, with four of the five discharged rounds leaving discernible marks on his kitchen door.

According to police reports, the assailant carried out the heinous act from an adjacent cardamom field, utilizing a country gun to shoot Sunny through a window. The bullets employed in this act were fashioned from glass, strongly suggesting the weapon’s typical usage in hunting scenarios. Tragically, Sunny was in a state of slumber in his bedroom when this gruesome event unfolded.

While a comprehensive postmortem report is yet to be released, initial investigations commenced with the assistance of canine units on Wednesday. Moreover, a ballistic squad is poised to join the ongoing investigative efforts in the near future. Despite these developments, the motive behind this heinous crime remains shrouded in mystery, as does the identity of potential suspects.