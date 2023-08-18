Best yoga poses to reduce back pain

Neck pain may affect your mood and make you irritated. There can be various causes of neck pain, some of which are, wearing off joints, compression in the neck, straining muscles, injuries, and diseases. Yoga is considered a helpful workout regime to cure various joint pains including neck pain.

1. Cat-cow position:

Get on your knees and hands

Lift you back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a ‘U’ position with your back

While you do that, look towards the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U’ structure with face upwards for a minute

Do not speed up, In fact, you are advised to switch positions slowly and gradually

2. Bending forward while standing position:

Stand straight

Now, slowly bend forward

The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half) Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough

At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs (your head facing the floor)

Repeat this a few times in small intervals

3. Handclasp on the back:

Place your right hand on your back, reaching from over the shoulder

At this point, your right elbow should be facing the sky

Your right arm is supposed to be next to your face, folded backward

Now, take your left arm and try to touch your right hand, however, coming from under the shoulder joint (touching your lower back)

At this point, your left hand is supposed to be touching your right hand

Hold this position for about 10-20 seconds and then switch

The switch would consist of your left arm now going behind the head over your shoulder and your right hand grasping the other from under the shoulder joint and placed over the lower back

Repeat this for 2-3 mins