Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened lower at Rs 58,743 per 10 gram. Silver futures opened lower at Rs 73,317 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,915.89 per ounce, holding below its highest since August 10 hit. It has gained 1.4% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,943.90. In other metals, spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $24.16 per ounce and platinum gained 0.5% to $938.38. Palladium was up 0.1% at $1,240.84

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.10%. China’s gold imports via Hong Kong fell for the third straight month in July to their lowest in six months.