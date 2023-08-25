Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar on Friday. The rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.58 a dollar. On Thursday, the local currency appreciated 12 paise to end at 82.57 a dollar.

The dollar index which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six other currencies reached near two-month high. The dollar index rose to 104.20. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian shares worth Rs 1,524.87 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 5,796.61.