Newly married woman takes own life suspecting spouse’s affair.

Tragic Incident: Newlywed Woman’s Apparent Suicide Raises Suspicions of Marital Infidelity

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 23-year-old newlywed woman named Reshma from Attingal was discovered hanging at her husband Akshay Raj’s residence in Aruvikkara, near the state capital. The shocking event, which took place on Sunday around 3 am, has left the community in shock.

Reports indicate that Reshma’s demise was prompted by her growing suspicion that her husband Akshay was engaged in an extramarital relationship. She reportedly believed that a woman Akshay conversed with over the phone was his lover. A police official confirmed that her death was attributed to depression, stemming from this distressing belief.

The discovery was made by Akshay’s family, who found Reshma’s lifeless body hanging from the bedroom’s ceiling fan. Tragically, Akshay was not present at the residence at the time of the incident. The couple had recently celebrated their wedding on June 12, making the incident all the more heartbreaking.

Following the discovery, local authorities were immediately alerted. Inquest proceedings were promptly conducted, and subsequently, the body was transported to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for further examination.

As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged by Reshma’s relatives, leaving the community grappling with the shocking loss and unanswered questions surrounding her tragic death.