Female Doctor Accuses Former Colleague of Molestation at Ernakulam Hospital

A woman doctor, currently residing abroad, has come forward with a distressing complaint against a former senior doctor at Ernakulam Government General Hospital. Her allegation pertains to an incident that occurred during her house surgency at the hospital. She has formally reported the matter involving Dr. Manoj, the former head of the general medicine department, to both the director of the health department and the superintendent of Ernakulam Government General Hospital.

According to the complaint, this incident transpired in February 2019. The woman, bravely sharing her harrowing experience via a Facebook post, has detailed how Dr. Manoj allegedly groped her and attempted to forcibly kiss her while she visited his consultation room to address a separate complaint against another senior consultant.

In retrospect, the woman admitted to confiding in her colleagues about the senior doctor’s inappropriate behavior. She explained her decision to file the complaint after a four-year delay, citing the fear that doing so earlier could have jeopardized her career.

As of now, Dr. Manoj continues to work at a hospital in Ernakulam. It has been reported by Manorama News that the hospital’s superintendent has escalated the woman doctor’s complaint to the police for further investigation.