Eating these 7 foods will help reduce anxiety

As per experts, foods that we eat an impact our mood and emotions.Food can be a real stress buster at times.

Here are food items which can lift your mood:

Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds contains iron, magnesium and potassium in them. Magnesium and Potassium help reduce blood sugar and blood pressure which automatically reduce anxiety.Iron is responsible for enzymes that break down tyrosine and tryptophan to produce dopamine and serotonin for good hormones.

Dark Chocolates: Chocolate contains natural mood lifters. They also offer light caffeine and contain magnesium which reduces anxiety.

Green Tea: Green Tea is high in L-theanine, a type of amino acid that helps in reducing anxiety.

Whole Wheat Bread: Whole wheat bread is a type of carbohydrate which increases the production of serotonin in brain.

Yogurt: It reduces inflammation and increases the production of mood-boosting neurotransmitters such as serotonin.

Berries: Berries contain numerous antioxidants, which help us protect our cells from stress and anxiety which ease the feeling of depression.

Oranges: The first thought which pops up when we think of oranges is vitamin C. These citrus fruits helps us reduce anxiety and stress because of their fresh citrusy flavour which may boost serotonin level in the brain.