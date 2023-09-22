ED Accused of Manufacturing Evidence in Karuvannur Bank Scandal: M V Govindan

In a strong stance against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) leveled serious allegations on Friday, asserting that the investigative agency was engaged in an attempt to manufacture incriminating evidence against the CPM in the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scandal. CPM’s state secretary, M V Govindan, adamantly contended that the central agency lacked any concrete evidence to implicate MLA and former minister A C Moideen in the case.

“ED has conducted raids at the residence of CPM state committee member A C Moideen and subjected him to questioning. Their efforts to substantiate the alleged charges against him yielded no results. Consequently, they resorted to pressuring individuals to concoct evidence against him,” Govindan disclosed during a press conference held on Friday.

Govindan went on to claim that a distressing incident unfolded during these interrogations. He asserted that the probe team issued a death threat to councillor Aravindakshan and coerced him into providing a statement incriminating Moideen. Aravindakshan, under duress, stated that he had witnessed Moideen carrying a sack full of money.

“The agents even resorted to physical intimidation and went so far as to threaten that Aravindakshan’s daughter’s engagement would be jeopardized. It is our firm belief that the central agency is making a concerted effort to implicate our party in this scandal,” Govindan alleged.

Furthermore, Govindan contended that these actions were part of a larger conspiracy against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the CPM. He claimed that the smear campaign targeting the Chief Minister and his family, coupled with the ED’s raids in the co-operative sector, were all elements of a broader agenda aimed at undermining the government and the CPM.

Govindan did not mince words in accusing the central government of conspiring to dismantle the co-operative sector in Kerala. He emphasized that the CPM would mobilize a robust protest against such policies and actions taken by the central government.