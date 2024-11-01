Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announces Dh25 million grand prize

Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced a grand prize of Dh25 million. Aside from this, Big Ticket will be offering daily giveaways of 24K gold bars, each weighing 250 grams.

A BMW 840i will be awarded on December 3, while a Maserati Grecale will be on offer for ticket holders during the months of November and December, with the draw taking place on January 3, 2025.

From November 1 to November 28, the draw will also be offering a ‘buy two, get two’ deal, in which participants purchasing two tickets will get another two – absolutely free!

On purchasing two tickets worth Dh1,000 between November 1 and November 28, participants will automatically enter the weekly-draws for the newly introduced Big Win Contest. One winner will be selected each week, resulting in a total of four winners who will join The Big Win live draw on December 3. Each winner in The Big Win contest during the live draw on December 3 will receive guaranteed prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000.

Tickets can be purchased online only through www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.